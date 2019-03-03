SEBRING — The Sebring Firemen, Inc. are holding their annual barbecue festival today starting at 10 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m.
Admission is free, but people may purchase Pig Bucks to use as currency to buy food from vendors. With $1, people can purchase one Pig Buck to use when purchasing barbecue.
Featured events include the Highlands County First Responders’ BBQ Cookoff Competition, Classic Car Show, People’s Choice Pulled Pork Competition and live music.
“We have eight first responder teams from around Highlands County participating in the competition,” Shoop said. “They will be competing for the best ribs, best chicken, and People’s Choice Award for pulled pork.”
The car show kicks off at 9 a.m. and runs until noon. “We are planning on a great turn out this year for the classic car show,” Shoop said.
All proceeds for the BBQ Festival will be given to Sebring High School’s athletic and academic programs.
