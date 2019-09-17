By MIGUEL ARCEO
Correspondent
SEBRING — Sebring High School’s homecoming festivities kicked off Monday, marking the beginning of the annual homecoming week. The week includes dress up days, beginning with Monday’s twin day. Today’s theme will be Grandparents Day, Wednesday will be Patriotic Day, then Thursday will be Throwback Thursday. The week will finish full of school pride as Friday’s theme is Sebring High School Spirit Day.
Students will also be looking forward to various activities, beginning with the homecoming processional ceremony on Tuesday during school. Following this is the annual Thunder Games on Wednesday night at Fireman’s Field, in which the different grade levels and students face off in a series of games. Thursday will then see the Homecoming parade take place around Sebring High School. To wrap up the school week, the Sebring High School Varsity Football Team faces Clearwater Central Catholic in their Homecoming Football Game.
The game will also host a pre-game processional of the Homecoming King and Queen candidates, with the winners being crowned at halftime.
All of these events lead up to Saturday night’s 2019 Homecoming Dance, held at Alan Jay Arena. This year’s dance will be held from 7-11 p.m., with students not being allowed to leave any earlier than 10:30 p.m. without a parent contact. All other Homecoming information can be found on the Sebring High School website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.