The Sebring High School football team will cap three weeks of practice with its spring game against DeSoto tonight at Firemen’s Field.
The Blue Streaks, who qualified for the Class 6A state playoffs last season with a senior-laden squad, have a number of positions open with underclassmen battling for playing time.
“We’re a very young and inexperienced team,” said Sebring head football coach LaVaar Scott. “We don’t have a lot of seniors, but we have some young kids with talent who have to step up.”
Sebring lost quarterback DJ Williams who threw for more than 1,000 yards and ran for over 1,200 yards and scored 21 touchdowns.
Junior Kasey Hawthorne has been playing quarterback during spring practices and the former running back and safety has looked good so far.
“Kasey has progressed very well this spring,” coach Scott said. “I’m definitely looking for some good things from him in the game. He’s very athletic and we’ll see how his decision making in the game is.”
They also lost fleet-footed wide receiver Norris Taylor and most of the starting offensive line.
Junior EJ Lockett is at running back and had a solid season last year. He will play a major role this season as will junior running back Jabari Knighten.
“EJ and Jabari will get some carries,” said Scott. “They both run hard and can make big plays with the ball in their hands. The offensive line has no seniors, but we have a decent amount of size and they’ve gotten better with each practice. We’re young up front and we need to get stronger over the summer.”
Sebring is replacing a lot of players on defense.
“We’ve got some new faces out there and we want to see how they perform and execute in a game,” said Scott. “A lot of positions are open and we’ve emphasized tackling this spring and being in the right position to make plays. It’s going to be interesting to see who steps up under the lights.
There will be a limited number of Barbeque dinners on sale from 3:30 to 6 before the game tonight. Cost is $8.
Kickoff is set for 7 tonight.
“We’re looking forward to playing DeSoto,” coach Scott said. “We don’t have a lot of players so we’re just going to play four quarters. We hope people come out and support the Blue Streaks.”
