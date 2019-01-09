This weekend, Jan. 11-13, Sebring International Raceway again hosts the Hoosier Racing Tire SCCA Super Tour — the country’s premier amateur road racing series.
Nearly 350 Sports Car Club of America racers from around the country — including many from throughout Florida — will take to the 3.7-mile, 17-turn circuit for top-notch competition.
Drivers compete across 29 different car classes in speedy machines ranging from Porsches and Corvettes to sleek open-cockpit racecars. A handful of cars and drivers from the professional Trans Am series will also be on hand to do battle throughout the weekend.
Spectator tickets are FREE. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. On-track activities begin 8 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Races run Saturday from 10:55 a.m. to 4:40 p.m., and 8:30 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. Sunday.
The Hoosier Racing Tire SCCA Super Tour consists of 11 race weekends in 2019 at premier tracks across the United States, including venues such as Circuit of the Americas, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Road America, Mid-Ohio, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and Watkins Glen.
Each event includes two races for each car class for a total of 22 Hoosier Super Tour races this year, with Sebring being the opening stop on the calendar. Competitors earn points toward the Hoosier Super Tour Nationwide Points Championship, and the series serves as a gateway to the SCCA National Championship Runoffs being held in 2019 at VIRginia International Raceway.
