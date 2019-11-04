Highlands News-Sun staff
The Sebring Blue Streaks and Lake Placid Green Dragons will be in action Friday, as the FHSAA football playoffs begin. The Blue Streaks will have a tough task, as they’ll be forced to visit Lake Wales for a rematch of a game the Highlanders won 30-23, while the Lake Placid Green Dragons will host No. 5 Clewiston on Friday. Playoff pairings were announced Sunday by the Florida High School Athletic Association.
The Blue Streaks finished the regular season with a 6-4 record and are ranked No. 7 in Region 3. The FHSAA used an RPI system to rank teams and the Blue Streaks are ranked No. 20 out of 82 Class 5A teams. The Streaks come from a strong region, as three of the top seven teams in the FHSAA rankings are from Region 3, so whichever team represents the region in the semifinals will have earned it.
Lake Wales is undefeated on the season, but it was the Blue Streaks who gave the Highlanders their toughest game of the year, as the seven-point margin was Lake Wales’ smallest margin of victory this season and the 23 points the Blue Streaks scored was the most the Highlanders allowed in any one game.
The winner of the game will play the winner of the River Ridge vs. Atlantic game, with a likely date against Rockledge — the top-rated team in the state down the road should either team advance to the regional final.
Lake Placid finished 4-6 on the season, but finished with a higher RPI than Clewiston, who was 5-5 on the year, which is why the Dragons will be the home team on Friday. The Green Dragons are ranked 24th out of 42 teams in RPI, while Clewiston is No. 27. The winner of the game has to travel to face undefeated Lakewood, who is ranked No. 2 in Class 4A and is the top rated team in the region.
After being one of the top Class 4A teams in the state for a number of years, the Tigers have had a tough time recently, which is all part of the peaks and valleys that tend to go with high school sports. After finishing 2-8 last season, the Tigers returned to .500, but were 4-1 at home and just 1-4 when they traveled away from Cane Field.
Both games begin at 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.