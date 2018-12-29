SEBRING — The City of Sebring awarded Chapman’s Construction Company the contract to build two new golf cart sheds for the Sebring Municipal Golf Course and add additional parking spaces for use by the golf course and Caddyshack Bar & Grill.
Construction is currently in progress, and the projects are expected to be completed in February 2019.
“We are building two 26-stall cart sheds that are rented to private cart owners to replace sheds destroyed by Hurricane Irma,” Golf Course Superintendent Mark Hopkins said. The parking area where the other sheds were is being expanded to provide more parking for the golf course and Caddyshack Bar & Grill, he said.
The Sebring City Council voted to award the contract for the parking lot and new golf cart sheds to Chapman’s Construction Company, because this company was the lowest bidder for both projects. Chapman’s Construction bid $311,855 for the golf cart sheds and $183,000 for the parking lot improvements.
The new golf cart sheds will be built adjacent to Golfview Drive, according to the agenda item summary from the Nov. 6 City Council meeting. Once the old golf carts sheds are removed, the area will be cleared and used for additional parking for both the golf course and the restaurant.
