SEBRING — When a deputy investigated a crash, he reportedly found over 20 grams of marijuana in one of the driver’s vehicles.
Mikhail Samuel McHayle, 20, of Avon Park, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 20, by a deputy from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. McHayle was charged with possession of over 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug equipment.
On Thursday at approximately 4:30 p.m. a deputy investigated a crash in the area of U.S. 27 and Sun ‘n Lake Boulevard. McHayle was one of the drivers involved in the crash and his car door was open. The deputy reportedly smelled the odor of marijuana coming from his car.
The deputy allegedly found a backpack with three containers in it. A green plant-like substance was found in the containers that field tested positive for marijuana. In addition, a digital scale was also in the backpack, the report states. The deputy noted that the total weight of the marijuana was 27.0 grams.
