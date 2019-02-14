SEBRING — Over 200 grams of marijuana and 12 grams of methamphetamine were reportedly discovered in a local Sebring home.
Victor Antonio Delagua, 27, of Sebring was arrested by a detective from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. Delagua was charged with possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell, manufacture or deliver, possession of marijuana with the intent to sell, possession of drug equipment, and probation violation.
A detective from the HCSO assisted a parole officer from the Florida Department of Corrections in checking Delagua’s residence. Delagua was on felony probation for possession of a controlled substance.
The detective and the patrol officer searched Delagua’s residence and found clear, colored sandwich bags with a clear, crystallized substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine, authorities say. A detective also reportedly saw a digital scale and two large clear containers that contained a green, leafy substance that field-tested positive for the presence of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the mind-altering substance in marijuana.
After finding these items, a search warrant was obtained for the residence.
The second search allegedly found 27 individual bags of a green leafy substance. The total weight was approximately 255.3 grams. In addition, 12.1 grams of a clear, crystallized substance was allegedly discovered, along with one Glock magazine containing 33 live rounds. Numerous jewelry bags and a digital scale were also listed as items recovered during the search.
Authorities say, due to the amount of the illegal drugs present, the drugs were not for personal use. “The manner in which it was packaged, along with the packaging materials and digital scale, is indicative of street-level distribution,” the arrest report states.
