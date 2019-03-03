SEBRING — Daniel Wyatt Pearl, 26 of Sebring, was arrested on Wednesday by the City of Sebring Police Department. He is facing a felony charge of domestic battery. Because of the domestic nature of the alleged crime, the victim’s identity will not be given.
Officers met the victim at her home on Wednesday evening, shortly before 8 p.m. The victim told officers that she and the suspect were at her home drinking alcohol and socializing together.
The arrest report says that Pearl became angry and upset and a verbal altercation broke out between the two. The victim told officers that the verbal altercation turned physical when the suspect slapped her on the right side of her face, which made her fall on the floor.
The arresting officer wrote, while the victim was on the ground, Pearl allegedly kicked the right side of her body. The kicks affected her arm and torso. The victim admitted to the officer she tried to kick Pearl in self-defense while she was being attacked.
The officer writing the report noted the victim’s “discoloration and swelling of the right eye” and dried blood on her mouth. Although there were no marks on it, the victim could not use her right arm.
One officer noted that he saw Pearl push the victim. When the arresting officer caught up with Pearl at his residence, he was arrested and made aware of his Miranda rights. He denied the abuse allegations. The officer noted no visible marks on Pearl.
Pearl has had several cases listed in the Clerk of County Courthouse records. One case is for battery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.