OKEECHOBEE — A Sebring man was arrested in Okeechobee County and charged with possession of methamphetamine on Dec. 28, 2018.
Stuart Wayne Shaw, 59, of Sebring, was arrested by a deputy from the Okeechobee Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 28. Shaw was charged with possession of methamphetamine.
His bond was originally set for $10,000, but it was later lowered to $5,000.
Shaw, a truck driver, was a passenger in the vehicle when Henry G. Norman, 63, of Okeechobee, was reportedly stopped for speeding (70 miles per hour in a 60 mile per hour zone). Norman was also charged with possession of methamphetamine.
The deputy reportedly told both subjects the reason for the traffic stop and requested a K-9 respond to the traffic scene. The K-9 positively alerted on the vehicle.
When Shaw was being searched, the deputy reportedly found two separate bags of methamphetamine.
One bag reportedly weighed 4.1 grams and the other one 3.5 grams; both allegedly field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
