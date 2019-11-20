SEBRING — A Sebring man was arrested Friday after deputies were contacted regarding nude photos being sent to a 16-year-old girl.
Kyle Kodi Lee Clemens, 25, of Sebring, was arrested by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office after a month long investigation. On Oct. 8, deputies learned that a 16-year-old girl was receiving nude photos and videos from Clemens after they were contacted by the victim’s mother, according to reports.
Clemens was previously investigated in 2018 for the same type of crime and taken to jail for sending harmful material to a minor. Clemens posted bond and was released in that case. He is still awaiting trial on those charges.
During the investigation, deputies learned that Clemens had been a suspect in four different offenses with similar allegations, reports said.
According to the victim, after Clemens began chatting with her via Snapchat, she told him that she was 16. Clemens and the victim began to talk and Clemens asked the victim to “come cuddle with me” and to “ride him.” Clemens also sent the victim videos of him pleasuring himself. The victim told deputies that the number of videos Clemens sent her was “too many to count,” reports said.
It wasn’t until the victim threatened to call the police that Clemens blocked her on Snapchat and stopped sending the nude photos and videos, reports said.
Deputies obtained a search warrant and contacted Snapchat to obtain evidence from Clemens’ account. The account contained images of Clemens’ face, truck, his child and nude images of himself. Deputies also observed one of the images sent to the victim but that it was sent to other Snapchat accounts. Deputies also confirmed communication between the victim and Clemens through the account, according to reports.
Through Clemens’ account, deputies observed conversations where Clemens was asking for “nudes.”
Clemens was arrested and charged with one count of misdemeanor sexually cyber-stalking another person, one count of felony transmitting harmful material to a minor and one count of felony using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony. Clemens is in the Highlands County Jail being held without bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.