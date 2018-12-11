SEBRING — Two Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle without a tag light, and they allegedly discovered methamphetamine and prescription drugs for narcotic pain relief.
Douglas Richard Miller, 60, of Sebring, was arrested by deputies on Friday, Dec. 7. Miller was charged with resisting an officer without violence, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug equipment.
Although the arrest was made in December, the incident occurred on Sept. 21 according to the arrest report. The suspect had medical issues that required treatment, and authorities were not able to take him into custody at that time.
Two deputies initiated a traffic stop on Sept. 21 because they reportedly observed Miller operating his motorcycle without a tag light. During the encounter, Miller allowed deputies to search him, the report states.
Deputies discovered Miller was on probation and had a search clause. One of the deputies reportedly felt a bulge in his leather vest, and the deputy removed a plastic bag that contained several large pieces of a crystallized substance, which field tested positive for methamphetamine.
Miller allegedly tensed up to prevent deputies from placing him in hand restraints and continued to resist by pulling away. The deputy reported he took Miller to the ground to place him in restraints.
After being placed in restraints, Miller began having medical issues and Emergency Medical Services came to assist him, the report states. The suspect was admitted to a local hospital where he remained for a few days.
Due to Miller’s medical condition, deputies were unable to speak to him after he was taken to the hospital, and there was a delay in his arrest.
The deputy reportedly observed four smaller plastic bags inside the larger plastic bag. The unpackaged weight of the methamphetamine was 13.7 grams, and it was divided into four separate bags.
Several pills were also found in the plastic bag, including eight white pills that were identified as hydrochloride bitartrate, two yellow pills that were identified as cyclobenzaprine hydrochloride and four blue pills that were identified as Alprazolam.
