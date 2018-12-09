SEBRING — A Sebring man was arrested on an out-of-state warrant from North Carolina for a failure to appear on a cocaine smuggling charge.
Reinaldo Milian, also known as Heriberto Soto-Lopez, 44, of Sebring was arrested on Wednesday. Milian failed to appear on a cocaine smuggling charge, and agents with the Department of State located him at a grocery store parking lot in Sebring.
Milian had a warrant for his arrest from Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina. The warrant was under the alias name of Heriberto Soto-Lopez.
A deputy from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office ran Milian through dispatch and confirmed the warrant, the report states. Mecklenburg County advised HCSO to place a hold on him until he was extradited.
