SEBRING — A Sebring man was charged with lewd and lascivious behavior towards a 14-year-old victim.
Kaleb Sebastian Roy, 19, of Sebring, was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 20, by a deputy from the Highlands County Sheriff's Office. Roy was charged with lewd and lascivious behavior of a victim ages 12 to 16 years old and cruelty toward a child without great harm.
The charges stem from an incident that allegedly occurred on March 19, 2018.
During an investigation into the allegations, it was discovered that Roy may have had sexual intercourse with the victim, the arrest report states. Also, the report notes that the "victim advised she performed oral sex on the defendant."
The report is heavily redacted. Roy is currently in jail on a $20,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.