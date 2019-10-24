By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Police have arrested a local man on charges of battery on a woman and theft of her mobile phone.
Sebring police also report that the man punched his own face in the course of the incident, causing injuries to himself.
Gregory Scott Neupauer, 27, listed as homeless in Sebring, is currently in the Highlands County Jail in lieu of $6,000 bond.
Arrest reports state that at 11:36 p.m. Thursday, Neupauer allegedly knocked on the door of an apartment on Grapefruit Avenue while his 50-year-old ex-girlfriend was there, but was told to leave by the 49-year-old man who lives there.
Neupauer continued to knock at the door until the woman told the man to let him in and see what he wanted, arrest reports said.
She and Neupauer began to argue in the apartment, reports said, during which he grabbed her hair and told her he would kill himself and it was her fault.
Allegedly, reports stated, Neupauer grabbed the woman’s phone — valued at $85 — from her hand and tried to smash it.
He then, allegedly, let go of the woman’s hair and pushed her face with his right hand.
Neupauer then allegedly began hitting himself in the face with his own fists and left the apartment to go to the apartment next door.
That’s where Sebring police found him and the woman at 12:32 p.m. Friday, reports said.
According to reports, statements made on Friday by the woman and the other man matched, but Neupauer declined to give a statement.
His booking photo showed his right eye bruised and swollen shut, along with cuts across the bridge of his nose and from his right eye toward his right ear.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.