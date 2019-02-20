SEBRING — During a traffic stop, a Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy reportedly found 32 grams of marijuana and 30 grams of methamphetamine, along with other items necessary for street-level drug sales.
Shawn Richard Provencher, 33, of Sebring, was arrested by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. Provencher was charged with distribution of marijuana, selling marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, trafficking of methamphetamine 14 grams or over, and possession of drug equipment.
A deputy stopped Provencher’s vehicle at 12:55 a.m. because his Nissan allegedly had only one working headlight and no tag light. The deputy noted that Provencher appeared to be nervous; his hands were shaking and he was sweating profusely.
The deputy checked Provencher’s driver’s license and his registration. Then he asked Provencher if he had anything illegal inside his vehicle. Although Provencher denied any possession of illegal drugs, he allegedly told the officer, “You can search me, but I don’t see why you need to search the vehicle.”
After the deputy searched Provencher, he asked him why he was so nervous. When another deputy walked up to the scene with his K-9, Provencher reportedly uttered a statement that was redacted from the report.
Based on this statement, the deputy arrested Provencher, the arrest report states. A K-9 performed a free air sniff of the exterior of the vehicle and allegedly gave a positive alert. Based on the K-9’s alert, the Nissan was searched.
The deputies reportedly found a glass jar with 32 grams of a green leafy substance that field tested positive for marijuana and a plastic bag with 30 grams of a crystal-like substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine.
Another plastic bag with four grams of a crystal-like substance also field tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the report. The deputies reportedly found items that are used in street level sales, including a digital scale, a spoon and a stack of plastic bags.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.