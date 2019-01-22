AVON PARK — A Sebring man has been arrested in a drug sting involving methamphetamine.
Cody Scott Galvin, 32, of Sebring, was arrested by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Jan. 17. Galvin was charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell, manufacture or deliver, distribution of narcotics within 1,000 feet of a church, and possession of drug equipment.
Although Galvin was arrested on Thursday, the alleged incident occurred on Aug. 1, 2018. The drugs were confiscated as part of the sting operation and were sent to the Drug Enforcement Agency laboratory for testing. The results came back on Oct. 15, 2018. According to authorities, the lab results indicated, with 95 percent certainty, that the drugs were Methoxyacetyl fentanyl.
Galvin has been charged with selling methamphetamine. He was the driver who allegedly drove Cierra M. Sramek, 33, of Sebring, to Avon Park for a methamphetamine sale.
According to the arrest report, a confidential informant had agreed to meet Sramek at a place within 1,000 feet of Avon Park Christian Church. The informant allegedly purchased 11 Oxycodone pills from Sramek.
The report states, “Galvin was present and actively participated in the drug transaction. Galvin drove Sramek to the meeting location for the purpose of the drug transaction, was present when it occurred, and then told the confidential informant to put the drugs away before he exited so that they were not seen by law enforcement or other people present at the location.”
Sramek was arrested for these offenses on Jan. 11 while she was incarcerated in the Highlands County Jail for an unrelated offense, the report states.
