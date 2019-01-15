SEBRING — An officer from the Sebring Police Department made a traffic stop and allegedly found cocaine and marijuana in the driver’s possession.
Kaleb Michael Cleveland, 30, of Sebring, was arrested by Sebring PD on Jan. 8. He was charged with cocaine possession, marijuana possession and possession of drug equipment.
At approximately 10:56 p.m., a police officer stopped Cleveland because he reportedly observed that his vehicle did not have an operable tag light.
The officer noted Cleveland appeared nervous and that his hands were shaking as he looked for his registration. Cleveland allegedly told the officer there were no guns or weapons in the car.
The officer could smell the odor of raw cannabis coming from the car, the arrest report states.
Based on the odor, the officer reportedly asked Cleveland to step out of the vehicle and read him his Miranda rights.
After searching the vehicle, the officer reportedly found a plastic straw and a clear plastic bag, both with a white, powdery substance. These white powdery substances reportedly field-tested positive for cocaine. Cleveland told the officer he purchased the cocaine for $80, authorities say.
The officer also found a plastic bag that contained a green leafy substance that field-tested positive for cannabis, the report states.
