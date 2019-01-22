SEBRING — A Sebring police officer stops a bicyclist and allegedly discovers illegal drugs.
Jacob Lewis Patrick, 28, of Sebring, was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 15 by a police officer with Sebring Police Department. Patrick was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug equipment.
Patrick was reportedly riding his bicycle in the area of Park Street and North Pine Street in Sebring. The police officer conducted a traffic stop because the bicycle did not have a rear illuminated red light that was visible from 600 feet, the arrest report states.
When the police officer asked if Patrick had illegal drugs or weapons, he allegedly said, “No, you can pat me down if you would like.”
The police officer reportedly asked to search his person for illegal narcotics or weapons. While searching his pockets, the officer noted he found a small clear, plastic bag with a crystal-like substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine. The officer also reportedly found an unopened needle, which is typically used by methamphetamine users to inject the drug into their veins.
