SEBRING — When a Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop, he reportedly found a driver with several illegal drugs, including Alprazolam, morphine and over 20 grams of marijuana.
Benjamin Alan Shoemaker, 21, of Sebring, was arrested Friday by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. Shoemaker was charged with distributing barbiturates, three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of over 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug equipment, and probation violation.
When the deputy initiated the traffic stop on Shoemaker, the suspect allegedly threw out a clear plastic bag before he was pulled over. The bag had a green substance that reportedly field-tested positive for cannabis.
The deputy noted a strong odor of cannabis coming from the car. Shoemaker was placed under arrest and his vehicle was searched. On the driver’s side door panel, the deputy reportedly found a bag with 33.1 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for cannabis.
Other prescriptions drugs were allegedly found under the driver’s seat. The deputy found three purple pills for morphine sulfate 30 mg, 44 blue bills for Alprazolam 1 mg, and one peach pill for Alprazolam, the arrest report states.
The deputy also reportedly discovered a vial with a brown liquid; the label indicated the liquid was 93.34 percent tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC.
