SEBRING — A Sebring man with a previous felony conviction was arrested on Wednesday and charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell.
Shawn Matthew Edmondson, 34, of Sebring, was arrested by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday. Edmondson was charged with two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon; one count of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell, manufacture or deliver; and one count of possession of drug equipment.
A Sheriff’s deputy was conducting patrol in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Lemon Avenue in Sebring and noticed a bicyclist fail to obey a stop sign while traveling east on E.O. Douglas Avenue, the arrest report states.
The deputy recognized Edmondson, who had an active warrant from the Sheriff’s Office for violation of probation. He was arrested based on the active warrant and placed in handcuffs.
After conducting a probable cause search, the deputy reportedly discovered the following items: a clear plastic bag with a green, leafy substance that field tested positive for the presence of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC); an orange prescription pill bottle that had 4 grams of an off white crystal-like substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine; and two handguns. The deputy reportedly confirmed with dispatch that Edmondson was a convicted felon, and felons are not permitted to own weapons or ammunition.
A syringe with a brown liquid was also found in Edmondson’s possession, the report states. The liquid reported field tested positive for methamphetamine.
Sad. I’ve known this young man since a child
