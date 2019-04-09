SEBRING — When asked about the arrest of Sebring Police Officer Ezell Gammage, Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart called it “unfortunate.”
“He was a good officer for us,” Hart said of Gammage’s first full year as a probationary officer with the department. That service came to an end Monday morning after revelations of his arrest on Sunday, charged with fleeing/attempting to elude law enforcement officers on an all-terrain vehicle.
Hart said the department would “pick up the pieces, and go forward.”
Arrest reports were heavily redacted for the open investigation, leaving only identifying information and an abbreviated probable cause narrative.
Gammage, 24, and an associate, 47-year-old Sammie Jamison, were arrested Sunday shortly after 7 p.m.
Two hours before then, at 5 p.m., a Highlands County sheriff’s deputy patrolling the area of North Lake Avenue and Jackson Street in Avon Park had tried to conduct a traffic stop on several four-wheel ATVs.
Reports state that a deputy saw several ATVs headed west on Lake Isis Drive, toward U.S. 27. The deputy was in a fully marked patrol unit, according to arrest affidavits, and turned on his lights and siren.
Instead of stopping, the group of riders fled through a motel parking lot and headed north on U.S. 27, reports said.
Shortly after that, another deputy went to the 2600 block of West Wellston Road because of reports of ATVs almost hitting a woman as she drove down the road in her van.
The deputy saw several trucks with trailers at 2558 W. Wellston Road, reports said.
Not long after that, a deputy saw two ATVs arrive at that address.
A rider later identified as Gammage was on a blue ATV and pulled into the front yard. The other, later identified as Jamison, pulled his black ATV into the back yard.
After making contact with the men, deputies identified them as members of the group that fled the traffic stop.
Both Gammage and Jamison received citations for Florida Statute 316.1935.3(a): Anyone who flees or attempts to elude a law enforcement officer in an authorized law enforcement patrol vehicle — with clearly displayed agency insignia and other markings and with lights and sirens — and who also drives at high speed or a manner without regard for others’ safety, commits a second-degree felony.
Hart said Gammage was hired in March 2018 while attending the South Florida State College Law Enforcement Academy.
His probationary period was extended to include his time at the academy, Hart said.
