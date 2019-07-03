Sebring won a pair of games and lost a pair of games in the Dixie Boys State Baseball Tournament over the weekend in Spring Hill.
The Dixie Boys (ages 13-14) State Tournament was hampered by rain which affected the schedule. The rain forced Sebring to finish a 7-6 win over Okeechobee on Saturday morning in a game that began on Friday night.
Sebring beat Spring Hill Saturday afternoon to stay undefeated in the double-elimination tournament. Sebring played Sunday morning and lost and then was eliminated with a loss to Brooksville on Sunday afternoon.
“I’m proud of all the boys,” said Sebring head coach Donald Lusby. “We had too many games without a break because of the rain and we just ran low on pitching. We played good defense and pitched pretty well, but we couldn’t put our hits together.”
The team, which won the district tournament, represented Sebring and the Heartland well.
“We had a good summer and the boys did great,” coach Lusby said. “It was very intense. We were in every game for a while and then we’d have a couple of bad innings. There are some very good teams in the state tournament and we were right there with them. We just couldn’t string our hits together. That really hurt us.”
The new rule of only 45 pitches allowed for a pitcher in order to pitch the next day was challenging to deal with.
“Unless you have a lot of pitchers you’re in trouble with only 45 pitches allowed,” Lusby said. “If you’re playing one game a day that will work, but with the schedule change it made it very difficult.”
The future is bright for this age group.
“We had half 13 year olds and half 14 year olds on the team,” Lusby said. “These are great kids with a lot of talent and we’ll be back next year.”
