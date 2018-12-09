SEBRING — Stop lights were flashing a bright red and green as thousands from around Sebring gathered downtown on Friday night to take in the sights and sounds of the Sebring Christmas Parade.
The weather was perfect for an evening of outdoor entertainment. Sue Solo, here for her third parade, said “in Michigan when you went to the parade you froze to death, here you don’t. Every year it gets better and better.”
The crowd started gathering early, and some places had chairs set out as early as 11 a.m. Joshua Daisy, who comes to the parade almost every year, arrived at 4 p.m. to save space for his family.
“Many chairs get set out early,” said Daisy. But not everyone stays to take in the pre-parade hustle and bustle.
Floats started down Ridgewood at 7 p.m. People stood up as the flags led the way, carried by the Junior ROTC. Boy Scout troop No. 8146 marched behind, waving to the crowd.
Young and old delighted in the parade. The sirens and flashing lights of the fire trucks and the jingle of Salvation Army bells caught the attention of the children, as well as the candy being handed out, the light-up toys for sale, and the food offered by vendors set up along the route.
Lighted floats and decorated cars moved down the street carrying many local politicians and celebrities, many decked out in Santa hats and festive dresses. The Sebring mayor and city council and the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners were all in attendance. Miss Highlands County, Sydney Esquibel, and Little Miss Highlands County, Lynlee Baker, waved to the crowd. Sheriff Paul Blackman walked the parade route, waving to the crowd.
Many local businesses, non-profits, and schools entered floats in the parade as a fun way to advertise their presence in the County. Mark Palmer Electric, Hill Gustat Middle School, Cowboy Outreach America, DARE of Highlands County, Winn-Dixie, Agero, Woodlawn Elementary, Habitat for Humanity Restore, LNS Home Care and Don Jose Restaurant had floats, among many others.
Alan Jay Automotive had a shining, three-level float. Florida Hospital followed with staff waving from a festive red and green steam locomotive. The SFCC Panther waved and danced from the Community College’s float. Sebring High School students rode way up on top of the Engine 14 fire truck. Mugsy’s Grooming Parlor had a float with Snoopy asleep on top of his doghouse.
The Humane Society banner was followed by dogs doing tricks and a float with a dancing “cat” singing “Who Let the Dogs Out?” Covenant Presbyterian had a float full of carolers. Toby’s Clowns (Toby the Clown Foundation) were “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” with a float full of clowns and several more clowns walking the street and greeting the crowd. Glade and Grove supply had a giant tractor playing “Big Red Tractor” and a float full of equipment fully decked out in lights and decorations.
There were many dance groups performing during the parade, most dancing to Christmas music. Dance Unlimited had a float for their younger students, while many of the older dancers performed in pink sequined outfits, ending their routine by blowing kisses to the crowd.
Attending the Christmas Parade is a holiday tradition for many. Carol Finch, who has been in Highlands County since 1996, said “I come almost every year. I’ve only missed one or two years.”
A Publix alligator mascot walked along near the end of the parade greeting the crowd and giving hugs to the kids.
The parade lasted about an hour, with the grand finale of the Sebring High School Marching Band playing Christmas tunes and then Santa Claus waving to the crowd and wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.