By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Sebring Parkway Phase 2, part of the original plans for the Sebring Parkway system, has a few hurdles to mount before going to bid.
Meanwhile, according to County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr., Road and Bridge crews should have the four-lane Phase 3 and the two-lane Sebring Roundabout open to traffic by the end of November, barring any delays.
The project deadline for Phase 3 has recently moved to April 2020, when the deadline had been Dec. 31, 2019.
Howerton said that doesn’t involve pavement as much as the paperwork: Inspections and filings that must be turned in to Florida Department of Transportation, District 1, but which can be done after the road reopens.
Meanwhile, Phase 2 of the Parkway is still waiting on utilities to get moved.
At Tuesday morning’s meeting, county commissioners asked about Phase 2, and Howerton said he’s still waiting on plans for water lines and force mains for the sewers on that section of road.
He said he’s been trying to work with the city on that, but still doesn’t have the plans.
The last time he reported to the County Commission on the matter, in early June, he’d already been waiting on those plans for some time.
Commission Vice Chair Ron Handley suggested Howerton go ahead and request bids without that information, expecting to make a change order after the fact.
Commission Chair Jim Brooks echoed Handley, and preferred to go ahead with asking for bids as soon as possible, or at least at a certain date, by which the city can supply plans.
The southern section of the Parkway runs from Youth Care Lane to U.S. 27 at Highlands Regional Medical Center and will include improvements at the DeSoto Road intersection and a roundabout at the hospital’s north entrance.
The roundabout would make the HRMC north entrance into its new main entrance, and help manage traffic in and out of both the hospital and physicians’ offices on that section of the road.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said some complications that have slowed completion of plans for that section of road have included not only city issues, but also the eminent construction of a Wawa station at the corner or U.S. 27, opposite HRMC.
Plans had to accommodate entrances and exits for the upscale gas station, convenience store and eatery.
Also, with the expected increase in traffic to and from Wawa, FDOT wanted the project to add an extra left-turn lane, sending two lanes of traffic into the parkway instead of one.
Howerton has said that Wawa will pay for adding the turn lane. However, FDOT has asked the county to pay the extra $40,000 for what will now be a mast arm instead of span wires for traffic signals.
State regulations require local governments to replace span wires with mast arms, to be hurricane resilient, whenever they are removed or updated with more signals.
In this case, Howerton said, the mast arm will have to be longer than 87 feet, and will require an anchor post far larger than normal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.