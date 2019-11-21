map

SEBRING — A Tuesday evening crash ended with the fatality of a pedestrian. James Horace Tucker, 33, of Sebring, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. Tucker’s next of kin was notified.

Jerry Randall Jestes, 62, of Lake Placid, was driving his 1996 Dodge Ram northbound on County Road 17, just north of Wendy Lane at around 6:30 p.m. The report states that Tucker was walking on the northbound side of the same road. However, he was just beyond a rise on the road. The front right side of Jestes’ pickup truck hit Tucker.

The FHP report stated Jestes was not injured; he was wearing a seat belt and alcohol was not a factor in the wreck. As of Wednesday’s press time, charges are pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

According to unofficial records kept by the Highlands News-Sun, there have been 21 fatalities involving traffic crashes in 2018. This is the third pedestrian fatality according to our records.

