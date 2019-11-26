SEBRING — With the funds raised by selling their annual breast cancer awareness shirts, the Sebring Professional Firefighters has made a donation of $730 (with shirt sales still being made) to the non-profit organization, Knotty Girl Loves, Inc.
With her rope and knot body, Knotty Girl is a visual representation of what breast cancer can feel like...round and hard like a knot! Her mission is to educate people on the importance of monthly breast self-checks for the early detection of breast cancer! Knowing how your body looks and feels will help you to alert your health care provider with any changes you may notice between mammograms and annual wellness exams with your doctor.
This is the second time that the firefighters have made a donation to Knotty Girl with the last one being from breast cancer shirt sales in 2017. This year the shirts for the general public varied from those of and for county emergency personnel in that employee shirts included all the necessary markings so that employees could wear them as their uniforms throughout the month of October in honor of breast cancer awareness month.
Additionally, Highlands County Emergency personally has joined Knotty Girl for the past two years at their Annual Clay Shoot in February.
“We are so very honored and surprised by this incredibly generous donation once again! We are fortunate to have such a wonderful, giving community with non-profits helping non-profits,” said Knotty Girl founder and breast cancer survivor of nearly 18 years, Diana Albritton.
Donations help to continue providing complimentary “In the Shower” Guides to monthly breast self-checks (including monthly punch out reminders), Knotty Girl bookmarks featuring her mission, as well as other printed educational information promoting the importance of monthly breast self-checks. Educational and promotional materials also promote Knotty Girl’s social media platforms, which are a source of information and resources. Donations help Knotty Girl attend and host several breast cancer awareness events throughout the year including, Light the Circle Pink in Downtown Sebring, Bass Pro Shops of Fort Myers Pink-Out weekend, and the Annual Knotty Girl Mountain Retreat for Breast Cancer survivors. For more information about Knotty Girl or her mission, please visit www.knottygirl.org or email info@knottygirl.org.
“We love what Knotty Girl does for our community with educating on the importance of early detection. We are all affected by breast cancer and it’s important to us to give back to a local organization,” said Sebring Fire Department Senior Engineer Tony Perez.
