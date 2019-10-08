By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — A recent report ranks Sebring 11th among 20 American cities with the highest working poverty rates.
According to a report by 24/7 Wall St. LLC, a Delaware corporation that runs a financial news and opinion company, many full-time workers in the United States struggle to stay out of poverty despite the U.S. unemployment rate dropping to 3.6% in April 2019, the lowest it’s been since December 1969.
Nationwide, about 3.1 million full-time workers, or 3% of all full-time workers, are working poor, the report states: Individuals who work full-time, year-round jobs and yet earn incomes below the U.S. poverty line.
Currently, the report states, that line starts at $12,490 per year for one person and increases by $4,420 per person in the household.
A family of two earning $16,910 or less would be in poverty, as would be a family of three bringing in $21,330 or less, or a family of four earning $25,750 or less.
The study rates Sebring as one of America’s poorest cities, where the typical household earns $36,374 a year, the second-lowest median household income of any U.S. metro area.
The average workweek is 37.8 hours, in the bottom 30% of the study.
About 5.1% of the workforce is unemployed, and 18.7% of residents live in poverty — each among the highest such figures of any city.
However, Meghan DiGiacomo, Highlands County’s executive manager of Business & Economic Development, said she’d seen this report last year, and said the study does not compare Highlands County — a stand-alone metropolitan statistical area (MSA) — with other areas with equal population.
Highlands County has just more than 100,000 people while the MSA covering Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties holds 5.5 million people.
“[When] you compare to larger areas, it’s hard to compare apples to apples,” DiGiacomo said.
At the same time, she said the county is working to attract and/or create higher-paying jobs.
“We’re trying to diversify our economy,” DiGiacomo said.
“We’re working on that,” said Development Services Director Benjamin Dunn, who oversees the county’s Economic Development, Planning, Zoning and Building Departments.
“The board, along with the staff, are trying to do what they can to get new businesses [to relocate to Highlands County] and to grow existing business,” Dunn said.
When asked if some of these numbers might have been affected by a high retiree base in the county, both DiGiacomo and Dunn said that could have affected some of the results.
DiGiacomo said 47.7% of the county population is 55 years and older: A large retiree community that can sway wage statistics.
“Our goal is to diversify the age bracket,” Dunn said. “One new industry, Nucor, is an example of this.”
Nucor Florida steel mill, currently under construction just north of the county line off U.S. 27, is a $240 million steel rebar production facility expected to bring in about 250 new high-paying jobs.
Nucor Florida Controller Corey Allain has given the Highlands News-Sun a completion date at the end of the third quarter of 2020.
Dunn said some of the staff — mostly administration — have already relocated to Highlands County.
To determine the cities where having a job does not keep someone out of poverty, 24/7 Wall St. measured the ratio of the official poverty rate in each metropolitan area to that area’s poverty rate among full-time, year-round workers ages 16 to 64.
Nationwide, Americans with a full-time, year-round job are 4.9 times less likely than the general public to live in poverty.
Among cities on this list, however, having a job is less advantageous. In those locations, full-time workers are 3.6 times to twice as likely to stay out of poverty as the general public.
Of the 20 cities on this list, five are in Texas, three are in Louisiana and two are in Georgia. Sebring was Florida’s only entry.
The list is below, ranked by the study as follows:
The Villages, Florida — 4.4%
McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas — 11.3%
Idaho Falls, Idaho — 4%
Brownsville-Harlingen, Texas — 10.8%
San Angelo, Texas — 4.4%
St. George, Utah — 4.7%
Las Cruces, New Mexico — 9.2%
Laredo, Texas — 10.2%
Gainesville, Georgia — 5.2%
Amarillo, Texas — 4.6%
Sebring, Florida — 5.7%
Decatur, Alabama — 4.9%
Monroe, Louisiana — 7.1%
Alexandria, Louisiana — 5.7%
Goldsboro, North Carolina — 6.1%
Coeur d’Alene, Idaho — 3.6%
Lake Charles, Louisiana — 4.7%
Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort, South Carolina — 3.8%
Dalton, Georgia — 5.3%
Bakersfield, California — 6.3%
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.