Local Sebring author Mark Barie has been appointed treasurer of the Florida Authors and Publishers Association (FAPA).
Originally from upstate New York, the retired businessman previously worked as an officer, board member or paid consultant to more than a dozen nonprofit organizations. He has been a year-round resident of Sebring for more than three years. Barie published his first novel, (War Calls, Love Cries”) a Civil War love story, in November of last year. He is also the co-author of two local, (upstate New York) history books plus two biographies.
FAPA is a statewide non-profit organization with more than 275 members. It was founded in 1983 and sponsors a series of workshops and seminars for authors, including their annual conference held this year at Orlando on Aug. 2 and 3, 2018. It is formally affiliated with the Independent Book Publishers Association and the Association of Publishers for Special Sales.
