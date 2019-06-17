LAKE PLACID – The Dixie Ozone District 8 tournament was held in Lake Placid on Saturday. The three-team tournament had Lake Placid, Okeechobee and Sebring competing for the district title and a berth in the Dixie Ozone State Tournament.
Sebring beat Okeechobee by a score of 8-3 on Saturday morning and then came back to beat Lake Placid by a score of 9-6 in Saturday afternoon’s game played in sweltering conditions at the Lake June ball fields.
Sebring needed one win on Sunday to win the district championship in the double-elimination tournament.
“We could have been a lot better,” said Sebring Ozone Coach J.D. Travers. “We were pretty rusty but I was proud of them for winning both games. At the same time they have to be ready to play ball. They are a lot better than they were today. Pitching we struggled at the start of the second game. As long as we get up there and throw strikes we will do well this tournament, we just have to not have a lot of walks. I am just really proud of them.”
Sebring jumped into the lead in the first inning of the second game against Lake Placid. Josh Morgan smacked a base hit to left field driving home Beny Bikar for a 1-0 lead.
Lake Placid answered in the bottom of the first. Owen Phypers hit into a fielder’s choice ground out that scored Dallas Gross to tie the score at 1.
Lake Placid scored in the top of the second inning as Thomas Allaire plated August Stivender to make it 2-1.
Sebring reclaimed the lead in the top of the third. Jack Sebring singled to right field to score Brody Hall. Bikar singled to score Blaine Humphrey. With the bases loaded, Dalton Todd had a base hit to right field driving home Sebring for an RBI. Bikar raced home on a passed ball. K.J. Massey doubled to left field plating Todd and Jamares Gomez to make it 7-2.
Sebring tacked on more runs in the top of the fifth. Todd doubled, Morgan had an infield single and Nelson Morales scored Todd with a base hit down the left-field line for an RBI. Massey singled to left plating Morgan to make it 9-2.
In the bottom of the sixth and final inning, Lake Placid battled back as Ricky Barajas singled in Todd, Phypers doubled to right-centerfield plating Gross. Barajas stole third and took home when third was overthrown. Phypers made it to third on the error. Lincoln Holmes ripped a base hit to centerfield driving home Phypers to pull Lake Placid within 9-6.
Sebring was able to get the final out to seal the hard-fought victory.
“I am proud of my boys,” said Lake Placid Coach Drew Phypers. “They played good baseball and didn’t drop their heads. They could have let them beat them in their mind but they played hard until the end and started to rally back. We will head to state where we will play in Division II which is for smaller programs like us, where as Sebring will be playing in Division I. We will be playing teams more our size so these boys should be real competitive. We are going to work with lots of repetition to get ready for state.”
Lake Placid will prepare for the Dixie Ozone State Tournament and will be hitting the road to compete in Liberty County at the end of the month.
Sebring played once-beaten Okeechobee in the Ozone Championship game on Sunday. Results were not available at press time.
Dixie Results
In other games at the District 8 tournaments held Saturday in Lake Placid. The Okeechobee Nationals beat Lake Placid in T-Ball by a final score 36-24.
Avon Park beat Okeechobee American by a final score of 36-14 in T-ball.
In AA action, Avon Park eased past Okeechobee 12-8. Avon Park played Lake Placid in a second game and won by a score of 12-2.
In AAA, Avon Park defeated Lake Placid by a final score of 12-2.
