The Sebring AAA team continued its run through the Dixie Youth Baseball AAA State Tournament with an 11-4 thumping of Spring Hill National on Sunday in Bristol.
“We played well,” said Sebring AAA coach Brian Simmons. “We hit the ball and the wheels started rolling from there. We added on some runs the next few innings and our pitching and defense was solid.”
Undefeated Sebring played unbeaten Bartow on Monday night. Results were not available at press time.
Sebring, which won its first game in the state tournament on Saturday by a score of 9-0 over Marianna, erupted for six runs in the top of the first inning against Spring Hill National and cruised to the convincing victory.
Sebring banged out 13 hits in the game as Zach Huret, Dawsyn West, Tanner Simmons, Jett DeWitt, A.J. Hernandez, Camden Engler and Hunter Stone each managed multiple hits.
Sebring tacked on runs over the next few innings and was never seriously threatened as the boys in blue and white stayed undefeated.
“I’m really proud of the boys and each win is another step in our goal of winning the state championship,” coach Simmons said.
Camden Engler earned the win on the mound for Sebring against Spring Hill National. He allowed zero hits and no runs in his three innings of work with six strikeouts and one walk. Jesus Paniagua and Tanner Simmons came on in relief to help close out the game.
“Our pitching has been excellent so far,” coach Simmons said. “We haven’t burned anybody so we’re in real good shape heading into the game against Bartow. We’re just taking it one game at a time.”
Ozone Team
Sebring is competing in the five-team Dixie Youth Baseball Ozone State Tournament in Bristol. Sebring lost 4-3 to Spring Hill American on Saturday, but came back with a 9-2 win over Holmes County on Sunday.
Sebring played Okeechobee on Monday and came away with a 5-1 win. Dalton Todd, Cole Travers and Nelson Morales had key hits in the victory.
“We played a good game and I’m really proud of the boys,” said Ozone coach Joel Travers. “We lost our first game but we’ve bounced back to win the next two games and we’re right back in the hunt for the state championship.”
Dalton Todd earned the victory on the mound for Sebring with relief help from Birdie Hall.
The team is off today and plays Spring Hill National on Wednesday in the round-robin tournament.
“If we beat Spring Hill National we’ll get a chance to play for the state championship,” coach Travers said. “We’re going to enjoy being off on Tuesday and be ready to go on Wednesday.”
