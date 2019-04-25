The Sebring High School softball team celebrated ‘Senior Night’ in fine fashion as pitcher Maci Barnhart tossed a no-hitter in a 5-0 win over Frostproof on Tuesday night.
Barnhart allowed one walk, hit three batters and struck out 13 in seven innings to help the Blue Streaks improve to an incredible 20-1 on the season.
“Maci has become a dominant pitcher,” said Sebring softball coach Joe Sinness. “That’s a typical effort from her because she’s averaging 13 to 16 strikeouts a game and hasn’t lost all season.”
Sebring, which banged out 10 hits off of Frostproof pitchers, got rolling early with two runs in the first inning. The Blue Streaks tacked on single runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings to extend their lead over the Bulldogs to 5-0.
That was more than enough offense for Barnhart, as the junior hurler cruised through the Frostproof batting order with no problem to seal the win.
Emily Bible paced the Sebring offense with three hits and had two RBI, Alyssa Perez had a pair of hits and an RBI, senior Jade Sinness knocked in a run and Johneisha Rowe scored one run for the Blue Streaks.
Sebring plays its last regular season game tonight at home against Lakeland Christian.
The Blue Streaks, who are the No. 1 seed, begin play in the district tournament on Tuesday with a home game against Poinciana. If Sebring wins that game they would host the district championship game on Friday, May 3.
“We’re playing with a lot of confidence,” coach Sinness said. “We’ll play Lakeland Christian to wrap up the season and then we’ll get ready for the district tournament. “
