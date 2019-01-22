During the recent gun show at the Highlands County Fairgrounds, I stood with other people holding signs reminding our community that Sebring is the only city in Florida that permits a gun show across the street from a high school. At the gun show, vendors were showing AR-15s and other powerful killing machines. The absurdity of allowing the sale of weapons of mass destruction across the street from a school reflects poorly on Sebring’s community character.
A local group called Indivisible sent a petition to the board of directors of the nonprofit (Highlands County Fair Association) running the fairgrounds, requesting that they stop leasing space to gun show businesses. They refused to do so.
Gun shows near the Parkland school in Broward County were shut down after the school killings, and in other states, gun shows were restricted by zoning near schools. But those examples were miles from schools. None was across the street from a school, as is the case in Sebring. If, God forbid, we should have a shooting like the one at Parkland at Sebring High School and news reporters arrive from around the world, I wonder what the spin will be from the fairgrounds board and local elected officials.
It may be helpful to understand the history of how we got into this state of affairs. I don’t know all of the current actors from the current fair board, Sebring elected officials and some county officials, but it is likely that the decision to permit a gun show across the street from a school was made many years ago. I looked up documents filed with the IRS when the fair applied for 501©(3) status. They listed the usual activities associated with county fairgrounds. Selling assault weapons was not among the approved activities.
I visited Sebring City Hall and asked what permits are needed for a gun show at the fairgrounds. The answer astounded me. No permits are needed. The city delegates this to the fairgrounds. There are so many absurdities here. A city that requires permits for a food cart does not require a permit to sell weapons of mass destruction near a school. Instead, it delegated this decision to a nonprofit that does not have gun sales in its mission statement.
To be fair, things have changed since the fairgrounds and the high school were constructed. School shootings were rare, the NRA was focused on gun safety, kids did not have such easy access to military-grade weapons and school architects were not asked to fortify buildings. That was then; this is now.
It would be easy for current leaders to make our community safer by discontinuing gun shows within 1,000 feet of a school. It is also an opportunity to make a statement about our community values. Most Highlands County residents believe the lives of our schoolchildren are more important than guns.
I hope that the School Board, city commissioners, county commissioners and fairgrounds board will put this concern on their agendas in the near future. If these officials fail to do the right thing, we will need to prepare for a multiyear conflict with few winners. Billboards, protests with national groups, petitions to fair sponsors and legal investigations into the fairgrounds’ nonprofit status have been suggested. If you have suggestions, please share them with me at jimupchurch@comcast.net.
Jim Upchurch is a Sebring resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
