By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
SEBRING — The City Council called for an appraisal of a property being offered to the City of Sebring that would be used for parking.
The City of Sebring is exploring the purchase of the old Bank of America parking lot and drive-through teller parcel to provide parking for nearby city-owned properties and for overflow parking for the downtown. The property is being offered to the city for $200,000.
The property at 1960 Lakeview Drive, Lot 5, which is also bordered by Franklin Street, is owned by Sebring Flea Market, LLC and has an assessed and taxable value of $179,598, according to the Highlands County Property Appraiser website.
According to Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, Sebring City Councilman Charles Lowrance is the registered agent for Sebring Flea Market LLC.
City Administrator Scott Noethlich said Tuesday, along with the property appraisal, the City Council requested to seek a legal opinion from the State Attorney General’s Office on the matter since Lowrance has interest in the property.
“I don’t know if he has sole ownership, but he would be selling the property to the city so we were looking for a legal opinion in reference to that,” Noethlich said.
The property has strategic development value for the city as it is in close proximity to the following city-owned properties: City Pier Beach, Jack Stroup Civic Center, Highlands Art League and the Highlands Lakeside Theatre, according to the Oct. 15 City Council agenda.
Staff does not believe any other real property in the vicinity of these properties would fill the city’s need and that this property uniquely fills the city’s purpose, the agenda stated.
The agenda shows potential layouts, with an overlay of the existing property, for angled parking and straight-in parking with both layouts creating about 140 parking spaces.
I think this IS a Fantastic purchase for downtown Sebring 👍👍👍 Great location! Now let’s through in a little “trolley “ around the circle and to the other mentioned sites, letting people off at their favorite spots 🙏🙏🙏 a lot of folks drive around the areas a bit for a space and there are none, kinda say, never mind and go home, me included 😔 ?Demolition estimates for the bank? Another cost? I’m ALL in for Boosting Downtown Sebring Strong 🤗🤗🤗
