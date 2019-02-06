For many, the highlight of the Sebring Sport Aviation Expo is being able to see and experience recreational and adventure airplanes. And, with over 50 aircraft brought in by exhibitors, pilots and prospective owners had plenty of opportunities to witness, up-close-and-personal some of the very coolest machines in the sport and adventure-flying arena. In line with this year’s theme of “Educate. Innovate. Aviate,” guests were treated to a wide variety of aviation related businesses in the Indoor Marketplace and the Sebring Airport Galleria. Special static displays of a USAF A-10 “Warthog”, and a DC3 and Airbus H125 from the Lee County Mosquito Control District, provided an alternative opportunity for visitors to see aircraft that serve a military and community service mission.
The Expo’s central pavilion was dedicated as the ”Bob Wood Show Center”, named after the event’s founder. This Show Center was the location for a multitude of programs: Two panel discussions led by Plane & Pilot Magazine’s Editor-In-Chief, Isabel Goyer; Keynote speeches presented by Barrington Irving and John and Martha King; and “The Rusty Pilot” WINGS class taught by Jamie Beckett, AOPA Ambassador. A daily noon “Tribute Hour” provided a moment for pause, reflection and announcements, highlighted by the singing of the national anthem and “raising” of our national emblem by banner flyer, Matt Applegate.
Informative and inspiring presentations continued, as a total of 14 FAA WINGS accredited classes were offered over the four-day event along with 55 forums. Patrons learned everything from “Sport Flying and Buying Tips” from Lou Mancuso of Bristell to “Drone Business Opportunities” from Pablo Terreros of Prestige Aerial Services, as well as “Reliability Centered Maintenance”, a Savvy Aviation presentation by Paul New of Tennessee Aviation Services.
Young Aviators Zone Programs
Many programs were created for local youth again this year, which included Zenith Aircraft Company’s “Kids Can Build” and, three, two-hour sessions with over 500 teens and young adults in the Bob Wood Show Center. Inspiring presentations by John and Martha King of King Schools, Barrington Irving, Flying Classroom, Lyndse Costabile of FunD Av Consulting, Dr. Jocelyn Dunn, NASA Research Scientist, and Paul New of Tennessee Aircraft Services were delivered to youngsters. After the presentations, kids were treated to a pizza lunch and speakers autographed postcards for the students to take home.
