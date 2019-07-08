Sebring has a pair all-star teams competing in the Dixie Youth Baseball State Tournament in Bristol.
The Sebring AAA team (ages 9-10) opened play on Saturday with a convincing 9-0 win over Marianna.
“It was a big win for us,” said Sebring AAA coach Brian Simmons. “Marianna is a pretty solid team and we did what we needed to do to get the win.”
Sebring, which qualified for the state tournament as a district champion, took the lead and never looked back in cruising past Marianna.
Sebring and Marianna were locked in a scoreless game until the third inning when the boys from the Heartland exploded for seven runs.
Sebring tacked on three more runs in the last three innings to take a commanding 9-0 lead.
The Sebring boys racked up 12 hits in the victory. Dawsyn West went 3 for 3 at the plate, while Mekhi Taylor and Jett DeWitt each had multiple hits.
“The boys did a great job of making contact and putting the ball in play,” coach Simmons said. “
The Sebring pitching was stellar with four pitchers combining to throw a shutout.
Taylor was the winning pitcher as he surrendered no runs on two hits over 3 2/3 innings, striking out two Marianna batters.
DeWitt, Tripp Handley and Hunter Stone all supplied excellent relief out of the bullpen, steering their team towards the victory.
“Mekhi did a great job starting for us,” coach Simmons said. “Then Jett, Tripp and Hunter finished the game for us. We needed one last out and Hunter got a ground ball to end the game before a storm was about to hit. We’re glad we got it because we didn’t want to be there for several more hours for one last out.”
Sebring played Spring Hill National on Sunday. Results were not available at press time.
Sebring also has a team in the five-team Dixie Youth Baseball Ozone State Tournament which is for ages 11-12.
Sebring lost to Spring Hill American by a score of 4-3 on Saturday. Spring Hill American rallied for two runs in its last at-bat to earn the victory.
“It was a real tough loss,” said Ozone coach Joel Travers. “We got over it and bounced back with a good effort.”
Sebring did bounce back with a 9-2 win over Holmes County on Sunday in the Ozone Tournament.
“We swung the bats like we’re capable and got excellent pitching,” coach Travers said. “Cole Travers started on the mound for us and did a good job and our relief pitchers finished up.”
Sebring is back on the diamond today with a game against Okeechobee.
“We just need to play like we know how and we’ll be fine,” coach Travers said. “We play Okeechobee on Monday and then we have an off day on Tuesday.
