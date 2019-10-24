By JIM TAYLOR
Correspondent
SEBRING — The Sebring Youth Football League was left stunned after hosting the first round of the Mid Florida Football and Cheerleading Conference (MFFCC) District 6 with all three of the Blue Streaks teams losing in the opening round to effective end the Blue Streaks season as a whole.
Sebring lost in a last minute heart-breaker in the Flag game against to the Lake Placid Green Dragons to start the day.
Trailing 13-8, Sebring scored with a minute to play on a 2-yard run by Kenai Hamilton that gave the Blue Streaks a 15-13 lead.
In a defensive struggle, Lake Placid’s Dayshawn Robertson weaved through a group of Blue Streaks that had him surrounded and broke loose to the right side for a 45-yard run to seal the 19-15 win over the Blue Streaks ending the Flag season with an 8-3 record.
In a mild upset, the Blue Streaks (8-3) lost to Rockledge Red (7-4) in the Mitey Mite game by a score of 26-12.
After a scoreless first quarter, Jayvion Williams gave the Blue Streaks a 6-0 lead heading into the half with a 63-yard run around the left side.
That lead as well as Sebring’s momentum would not hold in the second half as Rockledge scored on a pair of 50-yard runs to take a 14-6 lead in the third quarter.
Rockledge increased their lead in the fourth quarter on a 12 yard touchdown run to take a 20-6 lead.
Sebring tried to rally back as Williams scored on a 60-yard run with 1:48 left in the game, cutting Rockledge’s lead to 8, 20-12.
Rockledge put the game out of reach on a 55-yard touchdown run in the final seconds of the game to make the final score 26-12.
