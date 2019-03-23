The Sebring High School girls tennis team continued its winning ways with a hard-fought 5-2 win over Bartow on Thursday.
The Blue Streaks improved to an impressive 6-1 on the season.
At No. 1 singles, Sebring’s Ryleah Myhre staged a remarkable comeback to beat Carina Copley by scores of 2-6, 7-5, (12-10), Emily Joseph fell to Bartow’s Emily Hart at No. 2 singles by scores of 3-6, 3-6, and Blue Streak Kiersten DeJesus lost at No. 3 singles to Emma Massaro, 4-6, 2-6.
Sebring’s Katherine Pham won at No. 4 singles over Sharanya Singh by scores of 7-5, 6-3, while Blue Streak Kosha Upadhyaya played her first competitive match in the top 5 and came away with a win at No. 5 singles against Kaylee Coil by scores of 7-5, 6-2.
At No. 1 doubles, Sebring’s Myhre and Pham crushed Copley and Coil by a pro set score of 8-3, and Emily Joseph and Kiersten DeJesus won at No. 2 doubles over Yellow Jackets Hart and Massaro by a score of 8-7, (7-4).
Sebring is back in action with an away match on Thursday at Okeechobee High School.
The Blue Streaks are looking to be playing their best tennis when the district tournament rolls around next month.
Sebring has a young squad and has shown steady improvement so far this season.
“The girls are working hard and doing great,” said Blue Streak veteran girls tennis coach Janie Hollinger.
Sebring will host its Annual Kid’s Tennis Camp on Saturday, March 30 at the Thakkar & Thakkar Tennis Center.
This wonderful event is open to kids ages 4 — 18. There is no charge for this camp.
Donations welcome! For more information call Coach Janie Hollinger at Sebring High School at 863-471-5513.
