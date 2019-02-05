SEBRING — A local WebTV production studio, Thru the Gathering Storm, broadcasts religious programming worldwide and offers a 10-week course in television production for local students.
Earl Hardy developed the concept of building a WebTV production studio to create and upload faith-based programming. The production studio is in Hardy’s home and takes up most of the first floor. His living room is used to film the broadcasts that he and his team create and then upload on YouTube.
Hardy says he was one of the first people to upload videos on the internet. He uploaded his first programs in 2004.
The content is mostly of a religious nature and focuses on biblical prophecy. Broadcasts also feature conservative political news, guest musicians and business programming based on biblical principles.
Chaplain R.T. Byrum is the presenter, and his background is in designing commercial television studios. The local studio offers commercial-quality productions using consumer products, Byrum said.
“The facility consists of multiple cameras, a zoned lighting system in the main studio, video and audio mixers, graphics and teleprompter computers, monitors, editing and multiple studio settings,” Byrum said. The production studio was upgraded to high definition (HD) in 2017.
Viewer statistics for the studio registered more than 1 million views from many countries, including the U.S., China, Russia, South America and Europe, Byrum said. The HD broadcasts are available on YouTube.com under Thruthegatheringstorm.com or R.T. Byrum. People can listen to the podcasts at thruthegatheringstorm.info.
As a side benefit to the community, Byrum conducted a 10-week course titled TV Production 101, which taught students from Heartland Christian Academy all stages of television production — lighting, camera operation, on-screen talent, scripting, control room operation, and editing.
Byrum had taught a college communications class and boiled down the information into a 10-week course for schools. Students from Heartland Christian Academy had to write, produce and present a 10-minute video to students and parents. Graduates earned a WebTV certificate of completion.
Thru the Gathering Storm is open to conducting additional TV Production 101 courses for students. Contact Byrum at rtbyrum@aol.com for more information.
