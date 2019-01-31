The unbelievable and senseless killing of five innocent women on the 22nd of January goes to the bases of the lowest human instincts of violence and disregard for human life. A 21-year-old, for whatever reason, decided that he would brutally murder these women in the most tragic manner.
We have been dealing with SunTrust Bank for over 20 years and, in fact, my wife and I were in that very bank at 10 a.m. talking to the young manager, Jessican Montague, about a transaction. Marisol Lopez, a teller, has always greeted me by name whenever I was there.
It is almost surreal that these people, along with an innocent customer, were all gone just two hours after we were there. This emphasizes the fact that none of us know what each day brings or whether or not it is our last day.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends of those five women. Sebring will not forget this tragedy for many years.
Hal Graves
Sebring
