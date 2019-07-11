The Sebring AAA team’s goal was to win the Dixie Youth Baseball AAA Division I State Tournament.
Mission accomplished!
Sebring, which went undefeated in five games, blasted Bartow by a score of 13-2 to win the Dixie Youth Baseball AAA Division I State Championship on Wednesday in Bristol.
“The boys played great and got it done,” said Sebring AAA coach Brian Simmons. “I’m so proud of all the boys because it was a long five days up here with the weather and everything, but it was all worth it since we are the AAA State Champions.”
Sebring, which scored 54 runs and only gave up 11, will now become Team Florida and will compete in the Dixie Youth Baseball AAA World Series in Louisiana in August.
Wednesday’s championship game was close in the early going as Sebring scored a pair of runs in the top of the first inning.
Bartow answered with a run of its own in the bottom of the frame.
Sebring broke the game open in the fifth inning as its potent offense came alive with a four-run outburst.
The boys in blue kept the pressure on and tacked on some insurance runs in the top of the sixth inning to go up by a score of 13-2.
Sebring’s pitching, which was stellar throughout the tournament, was outstanding in the championship game as Camden Engler earned the win with three innings of work. Jett DeWitt came on in relief and closed the game out for the boys from the Heartland.
“That was a big win because we didn’t want to have to play a second game,” coach Simmons said. “We accomplished our goal of winning the state championship and now we will set a new goal of winning the AAA World Series.”
Ozone Team
Sebring defeated Spring Hill National by a score of 4-1 in the Dixie Youth Baseball Ozone State Tournament on Wednesday.
Sebring earned a bye into the state championship game and played the winner of Wednesday afternoon’s game between Spring Hill American and Okeechobee.
The Spring Hill American and Okeechobee game was delayed by rain as was the state championship contest.
“We got the win we needed this morning and now we’re in a waiting game because of the weather,” said Ozone coach Joel Travers. “We hope the rain stops so we can finish the tournament tonight.”
Results from the Ozone State Championship game were not available at press time. For the complete story and photos from the state championship game, be sure to ready Friday’s Highlands News-Sun sports section.
