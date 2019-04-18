The Sebring High School boys and girls tennis teams won their respective district tournaments on Tuesday.
The Sebring boys finished first in the Class 3A-District 8 tournament in Winter Haven with 17 points. This was the Blue Streaks second consecutive district title.
“The guys were really pushed by a number of individual efforts from many players of a very solid team from Bartow,” said Sebring boys tennis coach Ryan Myhre. “We had a really close match with them during the season so we knew as a team and at each position, we needed to play well.”
Sebring’s Dhruv Manik won his semifinal match at No. 1 singles before losing to Winter Haven’s Bryce Goff.
“It was good to see Bryce qualify for state as the past two years Dhruv got the better of him,” Myhre said. “That’s why we play, competing and leaving it out on the court.”
Sebring’s Pranav Ananthan lost in an epic three-set battle in No. 2 singles with Connor Bright from Bartow 6-4, 2-6, 5-10.
“Pranav battled really well,” Myhre said. “It was a great match for everyone at the Winter Haven Tennis Complex that really displayed a very high level of play. Although he lost, Pranav proved that he could compete with one of the best players in the tournament.”
Manik and Ananthan lost the No. 1 doubles final to Bartow’s state qualifying team of Connor Bright and Sebastian Martinez 3-6, 4-6.
At No. 3 singles, Sebring’s Gavin Szoka was upset by Bartow’s Adam Bailey which evened out the record against one another for this season.
“Something between these two guys brings out the best in them,” Myhre said. “Their earlier season matchup went into a third set tiebreaker where Gavin outlasted Adam. Today was just the opposite, nevertheless, Gavin’s senior leadership on the team was evident as he and his doubles partner at the No. 2 position, Trace Lackey, won easily to eventually clinch the title 6-1, 6-1.”
Bouncing back to help clinch the team title showed a lot of character by Szoka.
“That showed a lot of maturity and confidence in his partner to put a tough loss behind him and come back out and finish with a title securing effort,” said Myhre.
Sebring’s Rohin Patel only lost a total of two games in his run to claim victory at the No. 4 singles position. “Rohin has been a huge reason for much of our success as he is a very talented player who just happens to be playing at four for us,” Myhre said. “He could be a No. 1 on many other teams.”
Continuing his two-year long undefeated streak, Sebring’s No. 5 Trace Lackey also only lost a total of two games to claim victory at the No. 5 position.
“Once again, Trace is a super solid player who could be playing at a top spot on most teams,” Myhre said. “He has accepted his role to secure many of our season’s victories as he just always seems to win.”
Sebring, as the district champion, will host a regional match on Tuesday at the Thakkar Tennis Center with the opponent and time to be determined.
The Sebring girls won the Class 3A-District 8 tournament in Auburndale with 15 points and will host a regional match on Tuesday.
The Blue Streaks won several individual district titles. Ryleah Myhre led the way at No. 1 singles with a win over Auburndale’s Madison Mulling by scores of 7-6 (7-5), 6-4, Mara Pepper won at No. 3 singles over Auburndale’s Juhi Patel 6-3, 6-3, and Katherine Pham rallied to win No. 5 singles with a 2-6, 6-4, 10-8 victory over Winter Haven’s Megan VanRyswyk.
At No. 2 doubles Sebring’s Emily Joseph and Kiersten DeJesus defeated Winter Haven’s Claudia Kleine and Megan VanRyswyk 2-6, 6-2, (10-8).
“It was a great district tournament with some really strong players throughout,” said Sebring girls head coach Janie Holinger. “I’m so proud because our girls played their best tennis of the year and came away with the championship.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.