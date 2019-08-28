The Sebring High School boys golf team won their season opener against Lakeland last week.
The Blue Streaks shot a four-person team score of 162 for nine holes, while Lakeland shot a 166.
Sebring sophomore Lane Revell was low medalist shooting an even-par 36, Avery Hurst and Zach Doorlag each shot 41, Beckham Donovan had a 44.
Sebring freshman Logan McGann shot a 49 and Zac Taylor came in with a 56.
“It was good to get that first win,” said veteran Sebring boys golf coach Vince Liles. “We’ve got a young team but the boys have a lot of talent. Most of the boys worked on their golf games over the summer competing on the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour and that is only going to make them better golfers.”
Sebring, which made it to regionals last year and was led by Revell, who qualified for state as an individual, returns a solid core of players.
“The boys are off to a good start with plenty of talent,” Liles said. “It will take us a few weeks to get to where we need to be. The boys enjoy the game and are a good group to coach.”
