The Heartland Conference Boys Tennis Tournament featuring Avon Park, Fort Meade, Hardee and Sebring was held Friday and Saturday.

The two-day tournament was held at the Thakkar Tennis Center at Highlands County Tennis Association located in the Country Club of Sebring.

Sebring won the team championship with a dominating performance, while Hardee was runner-up.

Sebring’s Dhruv Manik won the No. 1 singles final over Hardee’s Rawson Aubry by scores of 6-1, 6-0. He beat Fort Meade’s Rafael Garcia in the semifinals by scores of 6-2, 6-0.

Garcia defeated Avon Park’s Michael Yount for third place by scores of 6-3, 6-1.

At No. 2 singles, Blue Streak Pranav Ananthan beat Hardee’s JC Thomas in the semifinals by scores of 6-1, 6-4. Ananthan won the finals by default.

Thomas defeated Avon Park’s Cooper Tyler for third place by scores of 6-0, 6-1.

Sebring’s Gavin Szoka won No. 3 singles by beating Avon Park’s Thane Voskian in the semifinals, 6-0, 6-0, and then beating Hardee’s Josh Albritton in the finals by scores of 6-0, 6-1.

Fort Meade’s Jonathan Barrios beat Voskian for third place, 6-2, 6-1.

At No. 4 singles, Sebring’s Rohin Patel beat Fort Meade’s Richi Rodriguez, 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals and beat Hardee’s Isaiah Torres in the finals, 6-0, 6-1.

Richi Rodriguez beat Avon Park’s Edward Cyr for third place, 6-4, 6-1.

Blue Streak Trace Lackey won No. 5 singles by beating Hardee’s Owen Schraeder, 6-2, 6-0 in the semifinals and rolling past Fort Meade’s Christian Mejia by scores of 6-0, 6-0.

Schraeder defeated Avon Park’s Carlos Smith for third place by scores of 6-0, 6-1.

At No. 1 doubles, Dhruv Manik/Pranav Ananthan defeated Fort Meade’s Rafael Garcia/Andres Rodriguez, 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals and cruised past Hardee’s Rawson Aubry/Owen Schraeder in the finals, 6-1, 6-1.

In the third place match, Avon Park’s Michael Yount/Cooper Tyler beat Fort Meade’s Rafael Garcia/ Christian Mejia, 6-4, 6-2.

Blue Streaks Gavin Szoka/Trace Lackey won No. 2 doubles by beating Avon Park’s Thane Voskian/Edward Cyr, 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals and rolling past Hardee’s JC Thomas/Isaiah Torres in the finals by scores of 6-1, 6-1.

Fort Meade’s Richi Rodriguez/Jonathan Barrios defeated Avon Park’s Thane Voskian/Edward Cyr for third place by scores of 7-5, 6-2.

Sebring is back in action today with an away match at Okeechobee. The Sebring boys and girls tennis team will host a free tennis camp for kids on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon at the Thakkar Tennis Center.

