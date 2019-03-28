The Heartland Conference Boys Tennis Tournament featuring Avon Park, Fort Meade, Hardee and Sebring was held Friday and Saturday.
The two-day tournament was held at the Thakkar Tennis Center at Highlands County Tennis Association located in the Country Club of Sebring.
Sebring won the team championship with a dominating performance, while Hardee was runner-up.
Sebring’s Dhruv Manik won the No. 1 singles final over Hardee’s Rawson Aubry by scores of 6-1, 6-0. He beat Fort Meade’s Rafael Garcia in the semifinals by scores of 6-2, 6-0.
Garcia defeated Avon Park’s Michael Yount for third place by scores of 6-3, 6-1.
At No. 2 singles, Blue Streak Pranav Ananthan beat Hardee’s JC Thomas in the semifinals by scores of 6-1, 6-4. Ananthan won the finals by default.
Thomas defeated Avon Park’s Cooper Tyler for third place by scores of 6-0, 6-1.
Sebring’s Gavin Szoka won No. 3 singles by beating Avon Park’s Thane Voskian in the semifinals, 6-0, 6-0, and then beating Hardee’s Josh Albritton in the finals by scores of 6-0, 6-1.
Fort Meade’s Jonathan Barrios beat Voskian for third place, 6-2, 6-1.
At No. 4 singles, Sebring’s Rohin Patel beat Fort Meade’s Richi Rodriguez, 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals and beat Hardee’s Isaiah Torres in the finals, 6-0, 6-1.
Richi Rodriguez beat Avon Park’s Edward Cyr for third place, 6-4, 6-1.
Blue Streak Trace Lackey won No. 5 singles by beating Hardee’s Owen Schraeder, 6-2, 6-0 in the semifinals and rolling past Fort Meade’s Christian Mejia by scores of 6-0, 6-0.
Schraeder defeated Avon Park’s Carlos Smith for third place by scores of 6-0, 6-1.
At No. 1 doubles, Dhruv Manik/Pranav Ananthan defeated Fort Meade’s Rafael Garcia/Andres Rodriguez, 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals and cruised past Hardee’s Rawson Aubry/Owen Schraeder in the finals, 6-1, 6-1.
In the third place match, Avon Park’s Michael Yount/Cooper Tyler beat Fort Meade’s Rafael Garcia/ Christian Mejia, 6-4, 6-2.
Blue Streaks Gavin Szoka/Trace Lackey won No. 2 doubles by beating Avon Park’s Thane Voskian/Edward Cyr, 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals and rolling past Hardee’s JC Thomas/Isaiah Torres in the finals by scores of 6-1, 6-1.
Fort Meade’s Richi Rodriguez/Jonathan Barrios defeated Avon Park’s Thane Voskian/Edward Cyr for third place by scores of 7-5, 6-2.
Sebring is back in action today with an away match at Okeechobee. The Sebring boys and girls tennis team will host a free tennis camp for kids on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon at the Thakkar Tennis Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.