The Sebring team left no doubt who was the best in the Dixie Youth Softball Angels Traditional State Tournament in Belleview.
The Sebring girls, ages 9-10, went undefeated and capped their stellar performance by beating Belleview by a score of 11-1 in Monday’s Dixie Youth Softball Angels Traditional State Tournament.
The victory earned Sebring a berth in the Dixie Youth Softball Angels Traditional World Series in Alexandria, La.
“The girls did great,” said Sebring Angels Traditional coach Jay Bass. “We put the ball in play, threw strikes and did what we had to do to win the state championship.”
Sebring jumped on the home-standing Belleview squad early in Monday’s game to go on top by a score of 5-1.
Sebring tacked on some insurance runs in the third and fourth innings while limiting Belleview to just the one run in the 11-1, mercy-rule victory.
Carmen Bass and Kaylee Grigsby had good days at the plate along with other girls to help the potent offense.
Grigsby, a talented right-hander, pitched a complete game to earn the win on the mound for Sebring.
“We had a lot of girls hit the ball hard,” coach Bass said. “Kaylee pitched well and threw strikes. This is a new group of girls, they work hard and have been very successful. The girls get along, we’ve got a good group of parents and tremendous support.”
Sebring will practice and prepare for the Dixie Youth Softball Angels Traditional World Series in Louisiana.
“We’re going to practice and then head to Louisiana and do the best we can do,” coach Bass said.
