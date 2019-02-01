SEBRING — A Sebring police officer responded to a complaint about a McDonald’s customer in the drive-thru lane who was causing a disturbance because she could not pay for her food with a credit card. When the officer responded to the scene, he reportedly found the customer was under the influence of alcohol and in the possession of illegal drugs.
Julia Jazmine Velasco, 29, of Sebring, was arrested by Sebring Police on Tuesday at 1:32 a.m. Velasco was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, resisting an officer without violence, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug equipment. She was not in jail the next day.
Velasco was previously adjudicated guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs on Dec. 21, 2011. She was also adjudicated guilty of violation of child restraint on Nov. 2, 2018 and Nov. 5, 2018.
According to the arrest report, Velasco created a disturbance at McDonald’s when she could not use her credit card to buy food. An officer from the Sebring Police Department was called to the scene, and Velasco allegedly kept telling the officer that she wanted something to eat while he was questioning her.
However, when the police officer began talking to her, he reportedly smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from her and noticed that she could barely keep her eyes open while talking to him.
Velasco allegedly had problems rolling down the car window, but she was able to unlock the vehicle. The officer walked over to the right front passenger side of the vehicle, the report states.
The officer reported “her speech was extremely slurred, her eyes were watery and bloodshot and her movements were extremely slow and labored.”
To keep her from driving away, the officer allegedly asked Velasco to turn off her vehicle. Despite the officer’s instructions, she kept “trying to start the vehicle repeatedly,” the report states.
The officer noted he did not want her to drive away and harm herself or others, so he asked her to exit the vehicle, but she refused three times.
“I advised Velasco if she did not exit the vehicle she would be placed under arrest for resisting a law enforcement officer without violence,” the report states. Velasco still reportedly refused, so she was placed in handcuffs and placed in the patrol vehicle.
When Velasco was taken to the jail, she allegedly refused to submit to a blood alcohol concentration test, and detention officers reportedly found two pink plastic bags with a white powdery residue that field-tested positive for cocaine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.