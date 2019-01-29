SEBRING — A Sebring police officer investigated a suspicious person complaint and allegedly found illegal drugs on a Sebring woman.
Christal Raven Page, 39, of Sebring, was arrested Thursday, Jan. 24 by the Sebring Police Department. Page was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug equipment. She is still in jail and is being held on a $4,000 bond.
On midnight Thursday a Sebring police officer was called to investigate a suspicious person complaint. According to the complainant, two people were riding bikes down the roadway and pulling a third bike, which the person making the call thought might be stolen.
The police officer saw two subjects, who matched the description that had been called in, sitting on a park bench near the intersection of Lakeview Drive and Bayview Drive, the report states.
Less than five feet from the individuals, the officer found a small glass pipe (commonly used to smoke methamphetamine), a small metal container that held a green leafy substance (possibly synthetic cannabis) and a metal ceramic smoking pipe (commonly used to smoke marijuana), the report states.
Both suspects denied the items belonged to them. Page reportedly told the officer the third bicycle belonged to her. When the officer searched the backpack found on the third bike, he allegedly found a bag with a white powdered substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine.
Page denied the black backpack on the bike was hers, but she allegedly told the officer the bike belonged to her, the report states. She also reportedly denied the illegal drugs were hers.
The other person found on the park bench was not charged.
