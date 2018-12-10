SEBRING — A traffic stop on North Ridgewood Drive turned into an arrest for illegal drugs.
Madeline Elice McLeod, 23, of Sebring, was arrested on Thursday at 1:15 a.m. by a Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputy. McLeod was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug equipment.
A HCSO deputy was on patrol in the area of Grapefruit Avenue and Lime Street in Sebring. This is an area that “is a well known area for the sale and use of illegal narcotics,” the report states. The deputy noted observing a silver Toyota heading west on Lime Street without a working tag light, which made it difficult to see the tag.
The Toyota parked at a store on North Ridgewood Drive, and the deputy made a traffic stop on the vehicle based on the faulty equipment.
In the arrest report, the deputy noted that he observed the driver reach “over to the glove compartment and put something inside of it.”
The deputy noted a strong odor of unburnt, or raw, cannabis in the vehicle, and he informed McLeod that he could smell cannabis. He also asked McLeod to step outside the vehicle. After reading the suspect her Miranda rights, he searched the vehicle for illegal drugs.
A cardboard box was found, and it allegedly contained two plastic bags and a large amount of cash in multiple denominations. In one plastic bag the deputy reportedly found two yellow pills with the imprint R039, which poison control confirmed to be Alprazolam.
The other plastic bag had a green leafy residue that field tested positive for cannabis. The deputy found $249 inside the box in multiple denomination, and the approximate street value for a half ounce of cannabis is $200.
