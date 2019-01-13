SEBRING — A Sebring woman has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine. A deputy from the Tactical Anti-Crime Unit of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Shontee Avenue and Sebring Parkway and allegedly found illegal drugs on one of the passengers.
Victoria Adell Bass, 23, of Sebring, was arrested by a deputy on Wednesday. Bass was charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell, manufacture or deliver, trafficking methamphetamine (14 grams or over) and possession of drug equipment.
A traffic stop was initiated because the driver reportedly ran a stop sign at Lakeview Drive and Park Street. A deputy and a K-9 partner arrived on the scene, and the K-9 walked around the vehicle and allegedly was alerted to the presence of illegal drugs.
Based on the K-9 alert, the deputy searched the vehicle and reportedly found a black, digital scale with a crystal-like residue on it in the center console.
A glass smoking device and a plastic bag with a crystal-like substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine was found on the front passenger floorboard where Bass had been seated, the report stated.
Based on the location of the illegal drugs, Bass was placed under arrest and searched, authorities say. The search reportedly revealed several plastic bags in her clothing that had a crystal-like substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine.
The deputy noted that the total non-packaged weight of the methamphetamine was approximately 30 grams, which were packaged in 10 individual plastic bags.
