By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — A Sebring woman claimed a $4 million MEGA MILLIONS prize on Tuesday.
Jeanne DeMello, 53, had a ticket that matched all five of the white ball numbers, but did not match the Mega Ball, according to the Florida Lottery, www.flalottery.com.
DeMello purchased her winning ticket at Gate, 300 U.S. 27 North in Sebring, for which the retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus commission.
Property Appraiser’s records indicate DeMello and her husband, Luis, may be recent transplants to Sebring, having bought their Sebring home in May.
Meanwhile, total ticket sales for this series of MEGA MILLIONS rollovers have generated more than $14.2 million for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in Florida.
Since joining MEGA MILLIONS in 2013, the game has generated more than $547 million for education, and has awarded more than $640.6 million in prizes to 50.1 million players.
Friday’s drawing, with a $40 million jackpot, also did not have a winner, either of the jackpot or of the $1 million prize for matching all five white ball numbers.
That means the drawing on Tuesday will be worth $45 million with a cash option of $31.8 million.
